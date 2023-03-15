Villagers’ bid to besiege Pudukai Collectorate sparks tension

TIRUCHY: Tension prevailed at Pudukkottai Collectorate on Tuesday after residents from several villages in and around Vengaivayal attempted to besiege the premises demanding action against four Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) members, who tried to demolish the controversial water tank, where human faeces was found some weeks ago, at Vengaivayal.

Sources said that a group of four members from TVK had climbed atop the tank at Vengaivayal with hammers and attempted to demolish the tank after staging a protest on Monday. On information, police rushed to the spot and arrested the TVK men. However, cops registered a simple case of nuisance and released them later.

Angered by the lenience shown by the police towards the ‘saboteurs’, a group of non-Dalit residents from Eraiyur, Muthukadu and the adjacent villages converged at the Pudukkottai Collectorate on Tuesday and staged a protest. They demanded explanation of how the TVK members managed to scale the water tank, which was under police surveillance.

The villagers alleged that some outside force, which was behind the act, wanted to create unrest among the people.

Suddenly, they attempted to besiege the Collectorate, but were prevented by the police.

The police led by DSP (Pudukkottai Town) Ragavi tried to pacify the agitating members and advised them to disperse from the spot. However, the protesting residents stood their ground and insisted for an audience with the Collector.

Demanding imposition of Section 144 in Vengaivayal village to prevent the entry of outsiders, the protestors urged the state government to expedite the investigation and bring the real culprits before law to ensure a peaceful atmosphere in the region.

Amidst the commotion, Pudukkottai Collector Kavitha Ramu came to the Collectorate. As the protesting members blocked her vehicle, police intervened and made way for the Collector. Subsequently, a group of people, led by Muttukadu panchayat president’s husband Muthiah, met the Collector and handed over a petition with their demands. The protesters then left the place around 1.30 pm.