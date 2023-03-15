TN Health Dept issues guidelines for heat wave: Details here

CHENNAI: With peak summer nearing, the Tamil Nadu Health Department has issued guidelines to deal with the heat wave in Tamil Nadu

Here are the guidelines:

* The general public are advised not to come out of the house between 12 pm and 3 pm

*Children, the elderly, and pregnant women are advised to stay indoors as much as possible.

*Body heat, skin irritation, vomiting, fainting, and headaches should be treated by doctors.

* It has been advised to carry an umbrella and fully covered cotton clothes while stepping out.

The health department has issued an order to the district administrations to upload daily cases of stroke and death due to extreme heat.