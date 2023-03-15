Teen couple ties knot at Ambur bus stand, police launch search

AMBUR: Ambur town police launched a search for a couple who tied the knot at the Ambur bus stand on Tuesday night. The couple, both in their teens, were seen standing at the terminus during slow traffic at night. Shops were also closing for the night. Suddenly the boy took the girl to a location near the bus stand toilet where he suddenly pulled out a thali from his pocket and tied it around the girl’s neck while she stood by complacently. Some spectators standing nearby uploaded the wedding on social media and it went viral. The police are trying to identify the couple with the help of CCTV footage.