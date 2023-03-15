Summer likely to singe more this season

CHENNAI: The maximum temperature this summer is likely to be two-three degree Celsius above normal, said weathermen, adding that the season may extend beyond May. Weather bloggers added that there was a likelihood of intense rains in May, which is usually peak summer, due to various atmospheric factors.

Dr S Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, said the temperature in coastal districts is expected to be slightly above normal during the summer season between March and May, which might extend till June or July, too. However, interior districts, including Vellore, Salem, Tiruchy, Karur, Madurai and Virudhunagar, are likely to experience normal temperatures.

The official added that mild showers were likely across the State this month. “The rain will help decrease the maximum temperature in the State, especially interior districts,” Balachandran said. For the next few days, the maximum temperature in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations is expected to be around 33 degree Celsius and 34 degree Celsius, respectively.

The drop in minimum temperature that several districts experienced in the last two months was due to northeasterlies, he added.

According to a weather blogger, Chennai did not experience surge in the temperature last year due to southwest monsoon in Kerala and cyclonic circulation formed over the sea. These factors were favourable for Tamil Nadu, especially Chennai, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur. Tamil Nadu is expected to receive rain in the second half of the summer, he said.

“As the west coast is witnessing easterlies now, Kerala and Goa are experiencing soaring temperatures. For Tamil Nadu, it has been pleasant weather and there was no abnormal increase in the intense heat. In May, intense rain is predicted [which will] be an unusual change in weather condition due to change in wind pattern and prolonged heat till April. It would lead to a drop in the maximum temperature,” said weather blogger Pradeep John, popularly known as Tamil Nadu weatherman.