Rs 226 crore frozen by Economic Offences Wing in TN

CHENNAI: Economics Offences Wing (EOW) of Tamil Nadu police have so far frozen bank accounts with money worth more than Rs 226 crore of financial firms who have cheated investors across the State to the tune of several thousand crores. Efforts are on to seize physical properties worth over Rs 300 crores, police said.

The top brass of the police headed by DGP Sylendra Babu had earlier reviewed the status of investigations on the scams orchestrated by Aarudhra Gold Trading Company, LNS International Financial Services, Hijau Associates and Elfin financial firm. Police have also sought Interpol’s help and issued red corner notices to the suspects who escaped to Singapore and Dubai.

These companies defrauded the public by getting deposits in unregulated schemes in MLM scam and promising double the amount.