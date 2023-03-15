TamilNadu

Rs 226 crore frozen by Economic Offences Wing in TN

These companies defrauded the public by getting deposits in unregulated schemes in MLM scam and promising double the amount.
Representative image
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Economics Offences Wing (EOW) of Tamil Nadu police have so far frozen bank accounts with money worth more than Rs 226 crore of financial firms who have cheated investors across the State to the tune of several thousand crores. Efforts are on to seize physical properties worth over Rs 300 crores, police said.

The top brass of the police headed by DGP Sylendra Babu had earlier reviewed the status of investigations on the scams orchestrated by Aarudhra Gold Trading Company, LNS International Financial Services, Hijau Associates and Elfin financial firm. Police have also sought Interpol’s help and issued red corner notices to the suspects who escaped to Singapore and Dubai.

These companies defrauded the public by getting deposits in unregulated schemes in MLM scam and promising double the amount.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

TN
Economic Offences Wing
Tamil Nadu Police
DGP Sylendra Babu
EoW
Economic Offences Wing in TN
frozen bank accounts

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in