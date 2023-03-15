Owner closes shop indefenitely due to harassment by addicted youth

ARAKKONAM: A shop owner in Thakkolam near Arakkonam on Tuesday closed his shop indefinitely due to continued harassment by ganja-addicted youth. Muthuramalingam (38), who runs a shop selling cement and iron rods in Thakkolam, fell foul of two ganja-addicted youth on March 11 when they created a ruckus in front of his shop. When he accosted them about their behaviour they allegedly threatened him and left. Even though the shop owner complained to the Thakkolam police, the duo came to the shop again and threatened him with his complaint forcing him to withdraw the complaint. The youth also pelted stones at his shop. Again he complained to the Thakkolam police, who sent him away without registering his complaint. Knowing he would be visited by the duo again, he downed shutters and pasted a handwritten notice that the shop was being closed indefinitely due to continued harassment by ganja-addicted rowdies. When the issue went viral on social media police rushed to the shop and met Muthuramalingam and assured him of protection following which he re-opened his shop on Wednesday evening.