NLC land acquisition: NTK leader Seeman warns of intense protest

CHENNAI: A demonstration was led by Naam Tamilar Party Chief Coordinator Seeman against the acquisition of land for the NLC company's expansion works.

After the protest, Seeman addressed the media persons and said that those who have already given lands to the NLC company should be compensated equally and one of the family members should be given a job.

He remarked that new lands should not be acquired by the company. Also, he said that if the company continues to expand, the protest will be intensified.