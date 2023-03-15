Murder accused attempts to escape from court, nabbed

VELLORE: A murder accused, who attempted to escape from the court campus, was nabbed by police after a short chase on the nearby national highway on Wednesday.

Ramkumar (23) of Vellore’s Thottapalayam area was the accused in the 2019 murder of Sukumar. He was brought to the additional district magistrate’s court in the integrated court campus at Sathuvachary. After the court procedure was over, he was taken back to the police van where along with other accused was provided lunch by the police. After eating, Ramkumar said he wanted to wash his hands and so he was allowed to stand on the footboard of the van to do so. Suddenly he pushed aside his escort and ran by the side road reaching the Chennai – Bengaluru national highway chased by the police. He was prevented from crossing the NH due to the continuous traffic. Suddenly he started running toward the Chennai side and when a cop caught hold of his shirt, he pushed away the hand and continued running. However he slowed down when he reached a flyover and knowing the cops were almost on him, he jumped into the service road where he was overpowered.

Vellore north police arrived at the spot and Ramkumar was taken to the Sathuvachary police station for enquiry while the other accused were taken to prison in another van. A fresh case was registered against Ramkumar and investigations started.