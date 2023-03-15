Minister inaugurates new library in Thirukazhukundram

CHENGALPATTU: Minister for micro, small and medium enterprises T M Anbarasan on Wednesday inaugurated a new library at Thirukazhukundram in Chengalpattu district.

An old library in a dilapidated condition, which was situated in the same premises housing more than one lakh books, was razed down to build the new library.

The 50-year-old building had more than 20,000 patrons including students who had a keen interest in reading. Following several requests from members of the public to build a new library, Rs 20 lakhs from the MP’s development fund was allocated for the same. The residents of Thirukazhukunran were overjoyed with the opening of the new library and scores of people enthusiastically visited the place.