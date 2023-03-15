Legal fight against NEET will continue, says Udhayanidhi

Tiruchy: The state government has been continuing the legal fight against NEET until Tamil Nadu gets exempted from the exam, said Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday.

Inaugurating various schemes and distributing welfare assistance in Ariyalur, Udhayanidhi Stalin said, the auditorium which was named after the late medical aspirant Anitha would let the medical students know about the fights executed against NEET in Tamil Nadu.

“When I met the Prime Minister recently, I told him that our fight against the NEET will continue until Tamil Nadu gets exempted from the exam,” he said.

Pointing out that the free bus service for women has achieved a record, the minister said, “the women had so far 250 crore free travel in the state through the scheme. While around 2 lakh girl students got benefitted through the ‘Puthumai Penn’ scheme and 1.10 crore people benefited through the ‘Illam Thedi Maruthuvam’ scheme.”

MP Thol Thirumavalavan, state ministers Ma Subramanian, SS Sivasankar and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, and others spoke on the occasion.