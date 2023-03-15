Fish landing centre to come up near Idinthakarai

MADURAI: Assembly Speaker M Appavu on Wednesday inaugurated project work for establishing a fish landing centre to benefit the fishermen at Aruvikkarai near Idinthakarai of Vijayapuram panchayat, Radhapuram taluk in Tirunelveli district. The fish landing centre with adequate infrastructure facility will come up at a cost of Rs 10 crore. Appavu said Chief Minister MK Stalin is concerned about the interest of fishermen and the project was designed catering to their needs and the state government allotted funds accordingly. “Over 300 fishermen of Aruvikkarai village relying on country boats were engaged in fishing. The fish landing centre would come up at a length of hundred meters and ten meters width,” he said. The executive engineers were also instructed to complete the project in time.