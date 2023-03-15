DPH's guidelines to monitor and control H3N2 spread: Details here

CHENNAI: With a need for increased monitoring and precaution measures to ward off H3N2, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine late on Tuesday, released guidelines on prevention and control of Infleunza-like flu.

Accordingly, incidence is higher in younger children and elderly above 65 years. Health care workers, persons with co-morbid conditions and immuno-compromised are at high risk.

The persons suffering from flu like symptoms should be categorized as below:

Category A

• Persons with mild fever plus cough/ sore throat with or without body

ache, headache, diarrhea and vomiting.

• No need to test for influenza

• Oseltamavir not required

• Home Isolation and symptomatic management

Category B

• (i) Symptoms in category A plus High grade fever or severe sore throat

• (ii) Symptoms in Category A plus High risk conditions such as

• Children less than 5 vears • Persons above 65 years

• Pregnant women

• Persons with co-morbities

• Persons with Immuno deficiency / on long term steroid therapy

• No need to test for Influenza

• Home Isolation

• Oseltamavir as per the schedule plus broad spectrum antibiotics

Category C

• Symptoms on signs in Category A and B plus one or more of the following

• Breathlessness, Chest pain, drowsiness, fall in blood pressure, sputum mixed with blood, bluish discolouration of nails.

• Children with flu like illness like plus somnolence, high and persistent fever, inability to feed well, convulsions, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing etc.

• Worsening of underlying chronic conditions.

• They need to be tested for Influenza

• They need immediate hospitalization and treatment

It is also advised that Category A and B can confined themselves to home isolation.

HOME ISOLATION

•Isolation for 7 days in well ventilated room

• Avoid mixing up with public and high risk groups in the family

• Follow cough etiquette, wear mask all the time

• Frequent hand wash with soap and water or use of sanitizer • Take plenty of oral fluids

• Take Medications as advised by the doctor

• Aspirin should be avoided

• Observe for early warning symptoms and signs

VACCINATION:

As vaccines take about 2-3 weeks to develop the immunity, it has been advised to administer at least 1 month prior to the commencement of the season.

Vaccination is prioritized as below:

1) Healthcare workers

2) Pregnant women

3) Persons with chronic illnesses

4) Children with diseases like Asthma, Neuro developmental conditional

Patients are also advised to wear "triple layer mask" while stepping out.