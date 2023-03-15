DMK suspends primary membership of four party men in Tiruchy

Though the party high command didn’t state the actual reason for the disciplinary action, party sources confirmed that the suspension was directly related to the clash between the two party seniors’ supporters.

Trouble started after several supporters of Siva blocked the minister’s vehicle and allegedly protested over their boss Siva not being invited for the opening of a Badminton court opened minutes earlier by Nehru.

Supporters of Nehru retaliated by allegedly attacking the residence of Siva where a car, bike and some furniture were damaged.

Tiruchy police were understood to have allegedly arrested some supporters of the MP.