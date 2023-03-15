TamilNadu

DMK suspends primary membership of four party men in Tiruchy

Though the party high command didn’t state the actual reason for the disciplinary action, party sources confirmed that the suspension was directly related to the clash between the two party seniors’ supporters
CHENNAI:

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Wednesday suspended the primary membership of four party functionaries from Tiruchy, including a high level executive committee member and district deputy secretary in connection with the alleged clash between supporters of state municipal administration minister K N Nehru and senior party MP Trichy Siva in Tiruchy this morning.

Cases filed against KN Nehru, Tiruchy Siva's supporters

High-level executive committee member ‘Kajamalai’ Vijay, district deputy secretary T Muthuselvam, district treasurer S Durairaj and 55th ward secretary V Ramadoss have been suspended from all posts, including primary membership of the party for violating the party discipline and acting in a manner bringing disrepute to the party, a statement issued by the party general secretary Duraimurugan said.

Attack on Tiruchy Siva's car and residence; reason unknown

Though the party high command didn’t state the actual reason for the disciplinary action, party sources confirmed that the suspension was directly related to the clash between the two party seniors’ supporters.

Trouble started after several supporters of Siva blocked the minister’s vehicle and allegedly protested over their boss Siva not being invited for the opening of a Badminton court opened minutes earlier by Nehru.

Supporters of Nehru retaliated by allegedly attacking the residence of Siva where a car, bike and some furniture were damaged.

Tiruchy police were understood to have allegedly arrested some supporters of the MP.

