Dept secretaries must visit 2 districts per month: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday instructed the secretaries of various government departments to visit at least two districts per month and conduct field level monitoring of schemes implemented by their departments.

Chairing a review meeting of implementation of priority schemes of various crucial departments at the State Secretariat, Stalin said that department secretaries must not confine themselves to monitoring the performance of the officials under them.

"Government secretaries must visit at least two districts per month and inspect the progress of schemes in their departments on field, meet the people and ascertain the truth. Only then the purpose of the priority schemes review would be fulfilled," the Chief Minister added.

Stating that though the reviews have hastened the delivery of several schemes, it has helped learn that more attention was needed on the field on some fronts. "It could be understood from the petitions people submitted to him. Hence, we have organized a department-wise review of priority schemes. Such reviews lay the foundation for delivery of schemes and overall development of the State. I am confident the reviews will better the coordination among department secretaries," Stalin said.

"It is not sufficient if we have noble intentions, only if the officials implementing the projects have such intention the purpose of the schemes would be fulfilled and the benefits will reach the people," the Chief Minister remarked, suggesting a time bound completion of all pending projects.

Asserting that the government was designing schemes to put Tamil Nadu on par with other nations in terms of socioeconomic indices, Stalin said that the present and future needs of the state have been factored in while designing the schemes. State Chief Secretary V Iraianbu also spoke during the meeting.