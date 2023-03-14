UP politico’s anticipatory bail plea rejected by HC

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday refused to grant anticipatory bail to BJP’s Uttar Pradesh spokesperson K Prashant Umrao alias Prashant Kumar Umrao (34), in a case related to his tweet on alleged attack on migrant workers in TN.

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan, after hearing, said the tweeted video depicted that safety of workers, who belong to other states, is unwarranted in Tamil Nadu. It created a situation as if law and order had deteriorated in the state. The Judge then directed the police to respond and adjourned the case.

In the first week of March, Thoothukudi Central police registered a case against Umrao under Sections 153, 153A, 504, 505 (1) (b), 505 (1) (c) and 505 (2) of IPC.

However, the petitioner Umrao stated that he’s innocent and committed no offence as alleged by the de-facto complainant in Thoothukudi. The petitioner claimed that he’s the victim of political vendetta.

Objecting to the anticipatory bail plea, the state government counsel said that the petitioner uploaded such a video on social media with intent to destabilise peace in Tamil Nadu. Due to this, the situation across the country remained tense.