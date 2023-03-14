Two held for attacking migrant workers in Erode

Coimbatore: Two construction labourers were arrested for assaulting migrant workers in an inebriated condition in Erode.

Police said Srikanth, 26 and Manikandan, 27 from Barathi Street in Kanakkampalayam were laid off by authorities of a construction firm as they often came drunk to work.

On Monday night, the duo along with their friend Prathap assaulted the two migrant workers hailing from West Bengal blaming them for their loss of job.

When the duo cried out for help, the construction firm’s engineer Munusamy and a local resident Mariappan came to their rescue.

However, the trio, who were all drunk, had created a ruckus and assaulted them too, before escaping.

On receiving a complaint, the police nabbed the two accused and a search is on for one more person.