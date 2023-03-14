TamilNadu

Tirupur North police arrest four Nigerian nationals for illegal stay

During preliminary inquiries, they claimed to have given their passport and visa documents to their friend, who had gone outstation.
Representative Image
Representative Image
Dt Next Bureau

COIMBATORE: Four Nigerian nationals were arrested in Tirupur on Tuesday for staying without valid documents. The Tirupur North police picked up the foreign nationals, staying in a rented house at Rayapuram near Nanjappa School on Monday evening. During preliminary inquiries, they claimed to have given their passport and visa documents to their friend, who had gone outstation. However they couldn’t prove their claim and were found to be staying illegally. The four were identified by police as Objnaa, 41, Afam Pascal, 33, Richard Uba, 40 and Johnpaul Naemeka, 34. They were booked under Foreigners Act 1946 before being produced in court and sent on remand.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Four Nigerian nationals
Tirupur North police
Nanjappa School

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in