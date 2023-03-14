Tirupur North police arrest four Nigerian nationals for illegal stay

COIMBATORE: Four Nigerian nationals were arrested in Tirupur on Tuesday for staying without valid documents. The Tirupur North police picked up the foreign nationals, staying in a rented house at Rayapuram near Nanjappa School on Monday evening. During preliminary inquiries, they claimed to have given their passport and visa documents to their friend, who had gone outstation. However they couldn’t prove their claim and were found to be staying illegally. The four were identified by police as Objnaa, 41, Afam Pascal, 33, Richard Uba, 40 and Johnpaul Naemeka, 34. They were booked under Foreigners Act 1946 before being produced in court and sent on remand.