Pondy CM assures fair selection of candidates for govt posts

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Tuesday assured the territorial assembly that there would be fair selection of candidates for postings in government departments through competitive examinations.

He was responding to the apprehensions expressed by the ruling BJP legislator P M L Kalyanasundaram over rumours that there were other ways of selection for the posts of lower and upper division clerks (LDCs and UDCs).

''This rumour has come to cause concern among the young aspirants who had applied for the examination,'' Kalyanasundaram said.

The CM in his reply to the member's representation said, ''selection examination through competitive tests for the posts of LDCs and UDCs would be fair and none should get hoodwinked.''

He further said his government has taken steps to fill all vacant posts in the government departments. Of the 10,000 vacant posts the government will post 6,000 posts through examinations and the remaining 4000 would be filled through promotions.

Rangasamy also announced that the competitive tests for the posts of LDCs and UDCs would be held in April after the plus two public examinations. ''the selection would be fair and none should listen to the rumours,'' he added.