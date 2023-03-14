Influenza scare: DPH issues guidelines for flu prevention & control

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine issued instructions to the Deputy Director of Health Services on the monitoring, prevention and control of seasonal flu and Influenza.

The instructions classify the symptoms and categorisation of patients in three different categories. The first category includes patients with mild symptoms, second is of the patients with high grade fever and of high risk category, while third category includes the high risk group with symptoms of breathlessness, children with flu like illness and those who need hospitalisation and treatment.

While the first and second category patients can be isolated and treated at home, Oseltamivir is the recommended drug for the treatment and chemoprophylaxis. The supportive therapy also includes IV fluids, parental nutrition, oxygen, antibiotics for secondary infection, and hydration.