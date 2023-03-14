DVAC arrests AIADMK village panchayat prez and secy in Kanchi

CHENNAI: DVAC sleuths arrested an AIADMK village panchayat president and secretary in Kancheepuram for demanding a bribe of Rs 15,000 for constructing a new house.

Krishnamoorthy of Ayyangarkulam village panchayat wanted to construct a new house on his land and went to the panchayat for permission. The President of Iyangarkulam village panchayat Ms Venda Sundramurthy.

Venda, the president of Ayyangarkulam village panchayat demanded Rs 15,000 for approving the plan. Soon, Krishnamoorthy went and requested the panchayat secretary Bhuvana to reduce the money but she reportedly told that usually, they would be getting Rs 25,000, but they had reduced it to 15,000 already. Later Krishnamoorthy filed a complaint in the vigilance department in Kancheepuram and based on the directions of the vigilance on Tuesday Krishnamurthy handed over the bribe money to Bhuvana in the panchayat office. At that time, the police surrounded the suspects and arrested Venda and Bhuvana.