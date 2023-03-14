Colleges to get free coaching centres for competitive exams

CHENNAI: After establishing study centres in public libraries, the Tamil Nadu government has set up more such centres with free coaching in various colleges and universities. The government intends to support students, who wish to appear for various competitive exams in order to enter the public sector.

Free coaching classes are being conducted for various competitive examinations for final-year students of Government Arts and Science Colleges affiliated with ten Universities.

The vacancies in various Public Sector Establishments are filled through various competitive examinations conducted by recruiting agencies such as the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board, Staff Selection Commission and Railway Recruitment Board and Institute of Banking Personnel Selection.

As the study centres have been established in all state-run universities, they will also have free coaching by expert faculties for the aspirants of competitive examinations. A senior official from the Labour Welfare and Employment Department told DT Next that the coaching centres will be provided with necessary books, dailies, weekly, and monthly magazines including previous year question papers. “The coaching classes for these examinations are being conducted through dual mode such as physical and online according to requirement”, he said.

Stating that apart from training and coaching, the official said motivational talks are delivered by eminent persons and successful candidates of the study centre. “Mock Tests and mock interviews are being conducted for the aspirants,” he said adding more than 25,000 aspirants will be benefited from the training centres.

The official pointed out that the students, who could not travel long to take up free coaching, could get training through virtual learning. Accordingly, videos, audio and e-content in both Tamil and English for various examinations have been uploaded.

“Information pertaining to the syllabus, an annual calendar, current affairs, vacancies notified by recruiting agencies are also uploaded regularly”, the official said adding “the annual plan for the recruiting agencies will also be available for the students”.

Career guidance will also be given to the students, he said.