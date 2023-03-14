BJP flays state for returning Rs 10,642 cr meant for Dalits

VELLORE: Condemning the return of funds meant for the upliftment of the Dalits to the Centre by the Tamil Nadu government, BJP cadre led by district president Manohar presented petitions to Ambedkar statue at the Makkan junction on Monday.

The Saffron party’s Dalit wing condemned the attitude of the state which returned to the Centre, Rs 10,642 crore of the Rs 16, 442 crore meant for the uplift of the Dalits, sources revealed.

Around 50 BJP cadre garlanded the Ambedkar statue and then presented petitions to him condemning the state government. When Dalits were still unable to get house site pattas and had to demand government to provide land and pathways to burial grounds, it was upsetting to hear that the state had returned funds unutilised to Centre, they said.