‘Allay fears of migrant workers in Mahabs’

CHENGALPATTU: Following rumours that migrant labourers are being attacked by local groups in Tamil Nadu, scores of labourers from other states who were working in hotels and resorts in Mahabalipuram are leaving the town to their native villages as they fear for their safety.

The situation has put all the hotel and resort managers in a tough spot as the tourist season is in full swing. Mahabalipuram, known for its tourist attractions, sees many foreign tourists in the summer season.

The five star hotels, lodges and resorts in the town are heavily dependent on migrant labourers from states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Orissa etc who stay here and do most of the jobs like housekeeping, room service, restaurant service etc.

However, owing to recent reports and rumours claiming that migrant labourers are being attacked in Tamil Nadu, several the workers have packed their bags and started to leave for their hometowns. This has caused sudden vacancies in the hospitality sector.

Speaking about the predicament, K Pandian, president of the Chengalpet Hotel Association said that migrant labourers are the backbone of the tourism industry as they are known for their efficiency and loyalty.

He requested the state government to hold talks with neighbouring states and vouch for the safety of their labourers and put an end to the rumours.