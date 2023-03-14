2 Munnani men among 4 held for assaulting migrant workers

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Police on Monday arrested four persons, including two Hindu Munnani members, for assaulting migrant workers following an argument on Sunday night.

Police said Gowtham Siyamel Kattuva (33), a native of West Bengal, who works in a gold smithery by staying in Edayar Street in Coimbatore, was talking with his two north Indian colleagues, when four youth, who came by the way, picked up an quarrel with them. “The four accused identified as Surya Prakash (19) and Prakash (21), were both members of Hindu Munnani, while Pragadeesh and Velmurugan, who were studying in college, picked up a quarrel with the migrant workers for blocking their way. They then assaulted the trio leaving them injured,” police said.

The trio had gone to their room and shared their ordeal with their two other friends, who also narrated a similar incident of attack meted out to them by the four persons as they were having ‘pani poori’ in Gandhi Park area.

Therefore, all the five migrant workers visited the Variety Hall police station and lodged a complaint. After inquiries, the police registered a case against the four persons under IPC sections 294 (using obscene language) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (II) (punishment for criminal intimidation) and arrested them all.

Bihar worker found dead

In another incident, Sanjay Chaudhary (37) from Bihar was found murdered in a vacant land near Perianaickenpalayam in Coimbatore outskirts on Monday. He was working as a labourer in a private firm in the locality over the last two years. Further inquiries are on.