Tamil paper was easy, say most Class 12 students

CHENNAI: Class 12 students who appeared for the language paper I for the board exams on Monday largely felt the Tamil paper was easy. However, a few students found some of the questions to be tough.

Meanwhile, of the registered 8.51 lakh students for the exam, as many as 49,559 school candidates were absent. And of the 8,901 private candidates registered for the exam, 1,115 candidates reported absent across Tamil Nadu. Overall, 50,674 students in general remained absent for the exam on Monday.

Subsequently, an official at Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) confirmed that two students were caught in malpractice, both from Vellore district.

Speaking about the exam to DT NEXT, Fathima, a Class 12 student in Chennai government school said, "The paper is easy. Though I found one-mark questions to be simple, a few of my friends said some questions were tough for them. And the remaining questions were taken by the question bank. Overall, the exam was easier than anticipated."

Likewise, Egmore government school students Shruthi and Bala who said the Tamil paper was easy are anticipating the English paper to be easy as well. "As language papers are easy to score and will elevate the overall marks, I am hoping the question paper are set easy."

On the other hand, Narmada, a Class 12 student at a government girls higher secondary school in the city is nervous about the Chemistry exam scheduled on April 3.

"Chemistry by far is the toughest subject for me. The teacher was also rushing through the lessons. I hope I manage to score well on the subject,” Narmada added.

Meanwhile, English language paper II is scheduled on March 15 for Class 12 students.