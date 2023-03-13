Seniors in Vellore Corpn seeking VRS due to increased workload

VELLORE: Unfilled vacancies leading to increased workload on existing staff and demands to meet the “needs” of elected representatives have resulted in officials nearing 58 seeking voluntary retirement in the Vellore Municipal Corporation.

Though the Vellore municipality was upgraded to a Corporation on August 1, 2008 but the government-sanctioned posts continued to remain unfilled or at the most are filled by ‘in charge’.

“The post of a deputy commissioner and four assistant commissioners, one for each of the local body’s four zones was sanctioned when the municipality was upgraded. While the DC’s post has not seen an incumbent for the last 15 years, the AC’s posts are filled by ‘in charge’ officers. Thus, while one has a charge of 3 zones, another has a charge of a zone, and the main office leads to heavy workloads which are not always welcome,” an official said.

“Trouble began when the existing staff had to cover the added areas,” an official added. This has resulted the public being affected as ‘additional amounts’ have to be paid for any work to be done.

Despite Vellore’s proximity to Chennai, many refuse to take up postings in Vellore, a source said and added that this was the reason why many posts continue to be vacant which was due to the “unwillingness” of the transferee.

Such a situation has resulted in some middle-range officials employing their relatives or friends in place of them. “Henchmen have even been given the passwords to the official computers. Our worry is what happens if they inadvertently delete important documents or files; then who will be held responsible,” wondered a real estate dealer.

Even conservancy work is affected as posts are not filled after an incumbent retires due to a government order. Last month 17 persons retired and their load will fall on others,” mourned a sanitation official.

Commissioner P Rathinasamy was not available for comment.