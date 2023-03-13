Self-respect marriages do not surprise people anymore: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday said that self-respect marriages do not surprise people anymore like they once did in the State.

Speaking at a family wedding of his special PA C Manivannan at DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam in the city, Stalin said that self-respect marriages that took place before 1967 did not have legal recognition.

"However, after the DMK-led by CN Annadurai captured power in 1967, the first resolution moved by him in the State Assembly after taking over as the Chief Minister of the State was legalising 'reformatory' marriages.

"The marriage happening today must not be considered only as a reformatory marriage. It is also a self-respecting marriage. It is also a Tamil marriage. A marriage performed in Tamil," Stalin added.

"When self-respect marriages took place in the distant past, we used to be surprised. No one has to be surprised at organising self-respect marriages these days. Self-respect marriages are being organised everywhere these days," the Chief Minister added, referring to such a self-respect wedding reception he had attended Sunday.

He also made an earnest appeal to the couple to name their children in beautiful Tamil.