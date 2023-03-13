Renovate anganwadi, say residents

TIRUVALLUR: Residents of Ulundai panchayat have requested the government to renovate the anganwadi in their neighbourhood as the make-shift care centre is functioning in a high risk environment for the children.

Since the area anganwadi is in a dilapidated condition, it has been shut for the past six months and the centre has been temporarily shifted to the Ulundai panchayat council office.

However, while one room is dedicated for administrative work, the 20 children in the centre are made to sit on the floor mats in another room while food for them is being prepared nearby where several gas cylinders are stored.

Considering that the rooms are small and cylinders in the vicinity could pose a fire risk, the residents of the neighbourhood have requested the government to renovate and reopen the anganwadi at the earliest.