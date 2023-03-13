PMK releases shadow budget, says Rs 3.8L cr debt will be paid in 5 yrs

CHENNAI: Shadow Budget released by PMK ahead of the state Budget, which is scheduled to be presented on March 20, has listed various measures to reduce to debt of the State, including operation of quarries by TAMIN (Tamil Nadu Minerals Limited).

The shadow budget released by PMK founder S Ramadoss said that Rs 3.88 lakh crore debt will be paid within five years by increasing revenue other than taxes up to Rs. 1.80 lakh crore.

Some of measures listed in the shadow budget to repay the loans are running small granite quarries by TAMIN by cancelling already given licenses to private persons and conducting competitive auctions to lease out other quarries to earn Rs. 55,000 Crore per year, and making public sector industries profitable by strengthening administration. This will generate an annual income of Rs 15,000 crore.

A few days ago, the party released shadow agriculture budget.