MTC to scrap 529 buses soon, says won’t affect services

CHENNAI: With the Union government’s National Vehicle Scrappage policy coming into effect from April 1, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation is likely to stop the operation of the buses which are 15 years old.

According to the MTC officials, 529 of the 3,436 buses in its fleet are older than 15 years. “Following the notification from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, these buses would be scrapped soon. As per the notification, all vehicles owned by central and state governments, including buses owned by transport corporations and public sector undertakings, that are older than 15 years will be deregistered and scrapped from April 1,” a senior official from the MTC said.

“Last year, we started preparing the list of the buses to be scrapped. So far, 529 buses are found to be older than 15 years. Once the government gives the nod, we will deregister these buses. It would help reduce the emission of pollutants,” he added.

Of the 3,436 buses, around 900 buses were not operated for want of drivers and conductors, the official said, adding the scraping of 529 buses would not impact the services. While the buses with the digital board and AC buses are ten years old, the ordinary fare buses are mostly older ones, the official added.

Condemning the move, CITU president A Soundarrajan said the buses are being scrapped when there is a need for more buses and staff vacancies are to be filled up. “The government is increasing the burden on the public and transport corporation employees. The government move to run private buses on a contract basis instead will increase the burden on students, women and senior citizens who get concessions,” he said.

When DT Next contacted an official from the State transport department, he said the State is yet to take a policy decision. “Once the decision comes, we will implement it,” he added.