Medical camp held in Ulundai

TIRUVALLUR: A special medical camp was held for the benefit of those in need on Monday near the Ulundai Panchayat Council office at Kadambathur Union.

Ulundai Panchayat Council Chairman and Kadambathur Union Panchayat Council ers’ Association Ulundai MK Ramesh presided over the camp in which over 100 people participated. Industrialists Rajaratnam and Rajasekhar participated as special guests and inaugurated the camp which was followed by a blood donation drive.

Following this, welfare assistance was distributed to those in need.

