Electric fence kills 19-yr-old near Nemili, owner arrested

RANIPET: A final-year polytechnic student was killed on the spot when he accidentally came in contact with an electric fence at Asanellikuppam near Nemili in Ranipet district on Sunday night.

Vignesh (19) son of Ravi of Nelvoy village near Nemili went to attend a local temple festival at Asanellikuppam and was returning home with his friends when he went to the roadside to answer a call of nature.

He then accidentally came in contact with an electric fence put up by land owner Varadan to keep away wild pigs from damaging his crop.

Vignesh was killed on the spot. On not seeing their friend return after quite some time, Vignesh’s companions came in search of him and discovered his bod y following which they raised an alarm resulting in locals informing the Nemili police who rushed to the spot retrieved the body, and sent it to the Arakkonam government hospital for post mortem.

Landowner Varadan was arrested and inquiries are underway.