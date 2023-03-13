DMK legislature party meeting on March 21

CHENNAI: The meeting of the DMK legislature party will be held at party headquarters Anna Arivalayam on March 21.

An announcement issued by chief government whip Govi Chezhian said that the meeting of the DMK MLAs would be chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin at 5pm in Kalaignar Arangam in the party headquarters on Tuesday.

The chief government whip insisted that the party MLAs must compulsorily attend the meeting, which is expected to deliberate on the floor strategy to be adopted by party legislators during the Budget session of the State Assembly commencing on March 20.

The ruling dispensation would brief the party MLAs on responding to the critique of the principal opposition party AIADMK and its ally BJP, who have been slamming the DMK for not implementing some of its key poll promises.

The MLAs could also be given instructions on their choice of vocabulary to criticise State Governor R N Ravi who has incurred the wrath of the ruling alliance yet again by returning the crucial online gambling bill after a delay of nearly five months last week. When a similar situation arose during the first session of the calendar year in January, the ruling DMK had instructed its MLAs to go easy on the Governor.

The January 9 Budget session of the State Assembly would be remembered better for Stalin successfully adopting a resolution for striking down the speech read out by the governor in the House and only including the original speech prepared by the government in the Assembly records.

Dist secy meeting on March 22

Meanwhile, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan has called for a meeting of the party district secretaries on March 22 to discuss the preparations for the inauguration of former party president M Karunanidhi's centenary celebrations. Chief Minister M K Stalin will chair the meeting at 10.30 am at party headquarters Anna Arivalayam on Wednesday, March 22, a statement issued by Duraimurugan said.