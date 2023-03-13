CPM slams NHAI for proposing to hike toll charges

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan on Monday condemned the NHAI for hiking the toll charges by five to 10 per cent from April 1 across the country.

"As the common people are already suffering untold hardships due to severe price rise and unemployment, there is a danger that the prices of all essential commodities will go up sharply due to this increase in toll charges. Not only traders and vehicle owners but also the general public, there is a risk of being severely affected," he said in a statement.

He said that Tamil Nadu has a maximum of 62 toll plazas in the country. "CPM, various organisations and the public have been demanding the closure of 32 plazas whose tenure has ended. The State government also adopted an assembly resolution in this regard. Even then it was not closed. The Centre itself announced that it would close the plazas which were located within 60 km distance and in the city limits but that was not done," he said.

Balakrishnan said that toll plazas have become a money collecting centre to loot people. He demanded the centre not hike the toll charges and close 32 toll plazas whose tenure has ended.