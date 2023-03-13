7.88L TN students to write Class 11 final exams from tomorrow

CHENNAI: As the final exam for Class 12 for the academic year 2022-23 started Monday, as many as 7.88 lakh Class 11 students in Tamil Nadu are set to appear for the exam on Tuesday.

Students will write language paper I from their chosen subjects like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Urdu, French, German, Arabic and Sanskrit. And, at the beginning of the exam, from 10 am till 10:10 am, students will be given time to read the question paper and five minutes to verify the particulars. Students reporting post 10:15 am will not be allowed inside the exam hall.

According to the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE), a total of 7,88,064 students, of them 4.12 lakh girls and 3.60 lakh boys and one trans gender student will appear for the exam in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, in Puducherry an overall 14,376 students (6,799 boys and 7,577 girls) will write Class 11 exams.

Subsequently, 5,338 private candidates have registered for the exam, (2,356 boys 2,979 girls and 5 trans gender candidates) in TN.

Furthermore, 125 candidates will sit for the examination from eight prison centres set up in Vellore, Cuddalore, Salem, Coimbatore, Madurai, Palayamkottai, Tiruchy and Puzhal.