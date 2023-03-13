2,831 students absent for board exams held today in Kallakurichi

CHENNAI: As many as 2,831 students were not present in the Class 12 board examination held today in Kallakurichi district.

According to the District Principal Education Officer, 1,156 male and 1,675 female students did not participate in the exam.

A total of 20,568 students of which 10,350 male and 10, 218 female students are to appear for this examination in the district. Around 74 examination centers were set up, including those for individual candidates to write the exam.

State Board Examination for Class 12 students across Tamil Nadu has started today and will last till April 3.

The paper corrections post the exams will begin on April 10 and 48,000 post graduate teachers will be deployed for answer paper corrections till April 21. The announcement of results is likely to be announced on May 5.