11-yr-old girl drowns in irrigation canal

TIRUCHY: A 11-year-old girl drowned in an irrigation canal in Kumbakonam and her body was retrieved on Monday.

It is said, K Subiksha, daughter of Kumar, a farmer from Koluthiyur village near Kumbakonam in Thanjavur was playing near her house on Sunday being a holiday at around 3 pm.

However, even after a late night, Subiksha did not return home and so her father lodged a complaint with the Panthanallur police who registered a case and were searching for her.

Since it was dark, the search operation was temporarily suspended.

On Monday, the police along with the locals resumed the search and found Subiksha dead in the irrigation canal that was near her house.The police retrieved the body and sent it to the Kumbakonam GH.

The police said that she had accidentally fallen into the canal which had 10 feet of water. Further investigations are on.