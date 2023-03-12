Woman herding goats found murdered, relatives protest

COIMBATORE: A woman, who was herding goats, was found murdered near Jedarpalayam in Namakkal district on Saturday night.

This incident triggered a protest by family members and relatives, who blocked the Namakkal-Mohanur Road on Sunday morning. Police said Nithya, 27, wife of Vivekanandan, a farmer from Jedarpalayam in Namakkal had gone herding goats near a stream in Karapalayam.

As she did not return home, even though the goats returned in the evening, Vivekanandan had gone in search. He was shocked to find his wife lying dead with brutal injuries and her dress torn. On receiving information, the Jedarpalayam police rushed to the spot and sent the body of the deceased for a post-mortem at Namakkal Government Hospital.

Meanwhile, members of the family and relatives blocked the arterial Namakkal-Mohanur Road demanding the speedy arrest of the culprits.

The police team led by Namakkal DSP Suresh held talks with villagers and assured a detailed probe. The villagers then withdrew the protest resulting in disruption of traffic for half an hour.

Police said the earrings of the woman were snatched away and a probe is on to find out if it was just a murder for gain or if she was sexually assaulted by the culprits.