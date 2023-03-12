TN police book NTK chief Seeman for comments against migrant workers

TamilNadu

Actor turned politician, Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman would face fresh charges for speaking against migrant workers, a senior police official said here on Sunday.
CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman would face fresh charges for speaking against migrant workers, a senior police official said here on Sunday.

''In the same speech he (Seeman) has also spoken against migrant workers threatening foisting of cases against them. Hence, to take legal action in this regard, further sections have been added in this case,'' a senior State police official said.

The police action comes days after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had reassured his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar that all migrant workers in the southern state are safe and the police have registered cases against two journalists including the editor of a Hindi daily for spreading rumours about attacks on migrants.

