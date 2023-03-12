Tiruchy CoP ensures safety for migrants

TIRUCHY: As a confidence-building initiative among the migrant labourers, the Tiruchy City Commissioner of police visited the workers who are involved in the construction of the Integrated Bus Terminal and spoke to them on Saturday.

The Commissioner of Police M Sathyapriya said that Chief Minister MK Stalin has instructed the officials to provide utmost safety to the migrant workers and ensure their safe stay.

She said that there are a few anti-socials spreading fake information about the migrant labourers in Tamil Nadu and the police are on vigil against the fake news peddlers and would initiate serious action against them.

Appealing not to believe the fake information spread across social media, the Commissioner asked the migrant labourers to check the genuineness of the video. She also asked them to approach the police and verify any information spread on the guest workers.

She also asked the workers to contact their family members in their respective states and tell them about the real situation so that they would be peaceful.

Subsequently, she distributed the awareness handbills to the workers which had the toll-free numbers for any kind of assistance.