More than 67L wait for govt jobs in TN
CHENNAI: Even as the private sector is hunting down qualified resources promising hefty paychecks, the demand for government jobs continues to soar. Every year around 5 to 7 lakh new students register with their tenth exam results and this trend has been continuing before and after the Covid pandemic.
According to the live register of the Tamil Nadu Employment Exchange, 31,47,605 males, 36,07,589 females, and 272 transgender are waiting for government jobs in the state.
The live register as on February 28, 2023, shows that a total of 67.56 lakh aspirants are in the race vying for government jobs.
Of this, 18.74 lakh people are below 18 years, followed by 28.09 28.09 lakh people in the 19 to 30 years category.
From 31 to 45 years about 18.34 lakh people registered. In the age category 46 to 60 years there are 2.30 lakh aspirants followed by 5,811 people who are above 60 years of age.
Of the total registered people about 1.45 lakh people belonged to the differently abled category. More than 11 lakh aspirants fall under postgraduates. After crossing the age of 60, the names will be removed from the list and this year 5,811 people were removed from the registry.
“Almost all state government recruitments except Madras High Court come under TNPSC. Also, the TRB, and TNUSRB recruit quality candidates for their own services. The aspirants need to focus on competitive exams. But it is not mandatory to provide jobs on the basis of Employment exchange registration,” said Surya Prakash of RACE institute.
“Mostly the people in rural areas are preparing for government jobs. Companies in the private sector are looking for a knowledge economy. In Tamil Nadu, everyone is fit for the job when they have communication skills. Around four or five jobs are waiting for each and every person in the state. They need to focus on the private sector. They should not waste their time on government jobs. The private firms are chasing candidates,” said Hema Subramanyam, founder, and CEO, of Live Connections, a recruitment agency.
