Key accused in Thoothukudi lawyer murder case shot at by cops, nabbed

MADURAI: A key accused in the brutal murder of a lawyer in Thoothukudi nabbed on Sunday morning after the police opened fire on him. The accused, who received a bullet wound on his leg, was identified as Jeyaprakash, sources said. The police busted the hideout of Jeyaprakash at Thattaparai in Thoothukuon to arrest the accused, but he tried to escape attacking the police including SI Rajaprabu and constable Sudalaimani. Police fired on him in self-defence and injured the accused, who along with the injured cops were were admitted to Thoothukudi GH. Tirunelveli Range DIG Pravesh Kumar and Thoothukudi SP L Balaji Saravanan met the injured cops in the hospital. Muthukumar (48), the lawyer, was murdered by a gang last month. Already five men had surrendered before a court and two others Namonarayanan (33) of Kootampuli and Lakshmanaperumal of Korampallam were arrested.