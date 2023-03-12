Chola-era breed enthralls visitors in Thanjavur dog show

TIRUCHY: The dog show in which several indie breeds including the ones used by the Chola kings during the war, enthralled the visitors on Saturday.

The Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Thanjavur along with the district administration and the veterinary department organised a mega dog show in which around 200 dogs of various breeds were displayed by their respective owners.

The native varieties including Simba, Anangu, Chippiparai, and Kombai, and the foreign breeds like Dabarman, Labrador, German Shepherd, and Graden breeds were also displayed.

All the participating dogs were vaccinated and competitions in various categories were held and certificates and prizes were given.

Among the varieties, the native breed Alangu drew the attention of the audience.

The variety was used by the Chola kings who ruled the land in the 10th century.

They were the members of the dog squad of the Chola dynasty and were used during the wars.

With exceptional intelligence, these varieties of dogs played an important role in encountering the cavalry of the enemies.

There are sculptures and historical documents available about the dog Alangu.

The breed which lost its presence gradually, a few animal enthusiasts had taken care of breeding the variety.

Though these breeds have their roots in Tiruchy and Thanjavur, it is present in a few parts of North Indian territory and Pakistan, said the owners.

The District Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver who inaugurated the show said that the show has been organised to protect the native breeds of dogs.

“Though it was the first of its kind show in the district, the enthusiasm among the people was marvelous,” said the Collector.