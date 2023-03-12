Case registered against EPS for alleged attack on AMMK party functionary

CHENNAI: Avaniyapuram Police have registered a case against six people including AIADMK interim General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) for allegedly attacking a party functionary of Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK), who made derogatory remarks against him at Madurai airport, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

According to the reports, EPS was traveling from Chennai to Madurai to attend a party meeting in Sivaganga when the incident happened. While EPS was on a shuttle bus from the airport, where Rajeshwaran, a party functionary of AMMK, made derogatory remarks against him, and started to record him live on Facebook through his phone which EPS's aide snatched and handed it over to police officials.

It is reported that AIADMK cadres present at the airport, who came to know about the incident reportedly attacked him.

Additionally, a case has also been filed by Avaniyapuram Police against AMMK party functionary Rajeshwaran for his derogatory remarks on EPS in public space. Further investigation is underway.