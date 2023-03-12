Be prepared to meet future challenges, Air Marshall tells AFAC personnel

COIMBATORE: Air Marshal K Anantharaman, Air Officer in Charge Administration (AOA), Indian Air Force (IAF) exhorted the personnel of Air Force Administrative College (AFAC) to prepare the next generation of officers to meet future challenges. During his two day visit to AFAC, the Air Marshal shared the vision of IAF towards achieving the organisational objectives, besides improving the quality of life, said a statement. Complimenting the staff for their continued efforts towards the quest for excellence in training, Anantharaman exhorted them to continue to prepare the next generation of officers to meet future challenges in the ever changing global scenario.