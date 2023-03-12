Annual event for higher education aspirants held

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu based charitable organisation Agni Siragugal Educational Trust (ASET) held ‘ASET in Koodal 23,’ an annual event for students across the state who are set to pursue their higher education through the trust in Chennai on Saturday. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi participated in the event and spoke to students.

Terming that extracurricular activities hold the same importance as academics, Poyyamozhi encouraged students to engage in extracurricular activities such as writing and dancing. The minister also highlighted the various schemes by Chief Minister MK Stalin for higher education, especially for women.

“The trust’s primary objective is to provide quality education to financially disadvantaged students without any monetary hindrances,” said John Britto, founder of Agni Siragugal Educational Trust.

“ASET also aims to educate students on how to preserve the environment and make it pollution-free for future generations. Moreover, ASET intends to assist students in securing better employment opportunities after graduation. The trust will make sure the money is not a barrier to those who struggle to pursue education,” he added.