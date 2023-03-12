AMMK functionaries join AIADMK at EPS' residence

CHENNAI: AMMK headquarter secretary and former MLA K K Umadevan and the party's youth wing secretary Komal R K Anbarasan joined the AIADMK party in the presence of the party's interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami at the latter's Greens Road residence in Chennai on Sunday.

The AIADMK party, of late, attracted party functionaries from its ally BJP and other political parties, particularly from the AMMK that was a breakaway of the AIADMK.

In the last few days, nearly 20 state level leaders and functionaries from the BJP have joined the AIADMK party.