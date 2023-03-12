8.51L students to appear for language paper in Class 12 board exams

CHENNAI: With part I of the language paper scheduled for class 12 board exam on Monday, as many as 8.51 lakh students are set to appear for the exam between 10:15 am and 1:15 pm.

The exams for the class are to go on till April 3.

At the beginning of the exam, from 10 am till 10:10 am, students will be given time to read the question paper and five minutes to verify the particulars.