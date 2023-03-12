8.51L students to appear for language paper in Class 12 board exams

CHENNAI: With part I of the language paper scheduled for class 12 board exam on Monday, as many as 8.51 lakh students are set to appear for the exam between 10:15 am and 1:15 pm.
The exams for the class are to go on till April 3.
At the beginning of the exam, from 10 am till 10:10 am, students will be given time to read the question paper and five minutes to verify the particulars.
Meanwhile, in language paper I, the students will write the respective language papers such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Urdu, French, German, Arabic and Sanskrit chosen by them.
Of the 8.51 lakh, 4.33 lakh girls and 4.03 boys and one transgender student have enrolled for the exam in Tamil Nadu.
Meanwhile, in Puducherry, 14,710 students (6,982 boys and 7,728 girls) are set to write the board exam.
Subsequently, in TN as many as 23,747 private candidates have registered for the exam, including 8,776 girls and five transgender candidates.
Additionally, 5,206 students with disabilities and 90 prison candidates will appear for the exam Monday.
For conducting the exams, the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) has allotted 3,225 examination centres, 3,100 flying squad, 1,135 standing squad and 46,870 hall invigilators. Besides these, DGE has allotted 281 question paper control rooms and identified 5,206 routes to transport answer sheets.
As far as Chennai is concerned, 45,982 students from 405 schools will write the examinations in 180 examination centres. Of these, 23,827 are girls and 22,155 are boys.
Speaking about the preparations, Jothilakshmi, a class 12 student said, "Revision exams in recent months have been helpful in preparing for the exams. As the syllabus is huge in most subjects, preparations are still underway."
She says she is hoping to have the science and mathematics papers to be easy, as the exams are being held with full portions.
The paper corrections post the exams will begin on April 10 and 48,000 post graduate teachers will be deployed for answer paper corrections till April 21.
The announcement of results is likely to be announced on May 5.
