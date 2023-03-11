Whenever DMK comes to power, weavers are being helped: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M.K Stalin who had recently partcipated in the Appreciation Ceremony of Powerloom Weaving Associations in Coimbatore said that its his duty to help the weavers.

“Whenever the DMK comes to power, weavers are being helped. We implement many projects for weavers without asking them. DMK was a movement that carried handloom cloths on their shoulders and sold them. Weavers will benefit from the power tariff concession despite incurring additional cost,” he said.