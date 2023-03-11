Vigil up in Delta districts after rise in fever cases

TIRUCHY: As the fever cases are on the rise across the region, the health officials have commenced organising fever camps and asked the people not to panic as adequate stock of medicines are available and special wards are established in the government hospital at the respective districts.

The officials said the fever cases were reported a few weeks back when the rains and the mist conditions prevailed in the region. However, many of them have been undergoing treatment as out patients, they said.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Tiruvarur Medical college hospital witnessed high number of fever patients. Around 50 persons from across the district approached the hospital with complaints of fever, runny nose, sore throat and body pain. According to Dean Dr Jebaraj, the number of people approaching for fever treatment increased in the district. “This is just a viral fever and nothing to panic about. We have been initiating all steps to prevent the spread. Adequate stock of medicines is available and people should avoid self-medication at any cost,” he said.

Similarly, the Tiruchy GH has also witnessed a heavy flow of patients with the complaints of fever. Many had undergone treatment as outpatients. Meanwhile, the Tiruchy city corporation organised fever camps in as many as 18 places on Saturday and the people were given awareness against the flu. The Civic administration has appealed to the residents not to panic. The Corporation health department also asked the people to approach the Urban health centres if the temperature fails to come down.

27-year-old man dies with suspected COVID-19 symptoms

V Udayakumar (27), a resident of Chinthamani in TIruchy died on Saturday with suspected COVID-19 symptoms, sources said. The private firm employee went to Goa along with his colleagues a few days back and upon his return, he had diarrhea and high temperature and was admitted in a private hospital in the City. Since the fever did not subsidise, the hospital administration had taken the blood samples and sent for an RT PCR test on Friday. He succumbed on Saturday.